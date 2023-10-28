Taylor Swift Beats Her Own Spotify Streaming Records With '1989 (Taylor's Version)'

Taylor Swift continues to prove that she is in a class of her own!

The 33-year-old “Shake It Off” pop titan just released 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on Friday (October 27), and she is already breaking streaming records on Spotify. However, the only person that she is dethroning by doing so is herself.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Spotify, the streaming giant announced that Taylor was again “the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history.” As if that wasn’t enough, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is also “Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far.”

Taylor is quite literally dethroned herself with her latest achievements. She snatched the record with the release of Midnights back in October 2022.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) arrived with a multitude of new songs included on the tracklist. Taylor even rolled out a deluxe edition of the album featuring a new recording of “Bad Blood” with Kendrick Lamar.

If you haven’t been keeping up, Taylor also seemingly shut down rumors about her sexuality on the album’s prologue. Meanwhile, Swifties think that they have determined who she is singing about on her song “Is It Over Now.” Spoiler alert: It’s a very famous ex.