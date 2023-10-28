Taylor Swift Sends New Friend Brittany Mahomes '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Gifts

Taylor Swift is gifting Brittany Mahomes with her new album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and a special cardigan to go with it!

The “Anti-Hero” singer has recently become friends with Brittany, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Taylor has been attending Chiefs games to support her new boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, and she and Brittany have been enjoying each other’s company in the stands.

On Friday (October 27), Brittany shared a photo of Taylor‘s gifts on her Instagram Story, featuring a copy of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), a limited edition 1989 cardigan, and a handwritten note.

The note from Taylor read, “Oh hi! As I re-release and reclaim my beloved 1989 album, I wanted to send you…”

Brittany captioned the shot, “#Taylor’s version,” and added the Grammy winner’s new recording, “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” to her Story.

Taylor and Brittany have a special handshake that they recently showed off at a Chiefs game, and now, Patrick wants to one-up them.