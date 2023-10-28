'Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry is Pregnant with Twins

Kailyn Lowry has shared some very exciting news!

During the Friday (October 27) episode of her podcast Barely Famous, the 31-year-old Teen Mom alum alum announced that she and boyfriend Elijah Scott are expecting twins.

In the episode, Kailyn talked with TikTok star Allison Kuch, who is expecting her first child with NFL star Isaac Rochell.

Discussing how they both vacationed in Thailand, Kailyn told Allison, “We were not even near each other, but what are the odds? And then I guess we both came home with permanent souvenirs.”

Allison responded, “Wait, you came home with a permanent souvenir? Oh my god, why did I not know this? We both got pregnant in Thailand.”

“I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea,” Kailyn explained. “So when I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, there’s no way. There’s no way I am.”

Later in the podcast, Allison said that she was surprised that she got pregnant so fast, explaining that she had been tracking her ovulation so she knows exactly when she conceived.

“Well, to be fair, I mean, this is my…sixth pregnancy, like six and seven for me,” Kailyn responded, confirming that she is expecting twins. “And I’ve gotten pregnant when I’m not actually … like I’ve tracked my ovulation and I’ve gotten pregnant on days that were not my ovulation window.”

The twins will be Kailyn‘s third child with Elijah with whom she quietly welcomed son Rio last year.

In addition, Kailyn is mom to sons Isaac, 13, (with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera), 9-year-old Lincoln (with ex-husband Javi Marroquin), and Lux, 5, and Creed, 2 (with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez).

Congrats!