Travis Kelce Dances to Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off' & 'Love Story' at World Series Game

Travis Kelce is having a great time dancing to Taylor Swift songs!

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently began dating the 33-year-old Grammy winner, and he seems to be a huge fan of her music.

On Friday (October 27), Travis attended the World Series Game 1 between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Greenbacks in Arlington, Texas.

He danced in his seat to one of Taylor‘s songs there, and he also jammed out to another one of her tunes at an afterparty.

When Taylor‘s hit “Shake It Off” began playing at Globe Life Field stadium, Travis was shown on the big screen. In a TikTok posted by someone at the game, he can be seen shaking one hand in the air to the beat and smiling.

The NFL star also enjoyed some of his girlfriend’s music in a bar after the game. “Love Story” came on, and Travis bopped his head, jumped up and down, swayed, and enthusiastically sang along.

An insider recently revealed that he and Taylor are getting “more serious.”