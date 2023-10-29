Halsey & Boyfriend Avan Jogia Celebrate Halloween With a Couples Costume After Going Instagram Official

Halsey and Avan Jogia turned Halloween weekend into a date night opportunity while hitting up a party on Saturday (October 28) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old “Nightmare” hitmaker and 31-year-old Choose Love actor only just went Instagram official this week following weeks of speculation about their romance.

They stepped out to celebrate spooky season together, and they did so in a couples costume!

Halsey dressed up as a siren, wearing a sheer white skirt with a matching bikini top. They draped seashells and beads around their body and finished off the look with long auburn hair.

She also brought it on the makeup front, painting scales on her face and creating a three-dimensional effect using body paints (likely from her about-face beauty brand).

Avan meanwhile dressed up as a sailor, wearing a white shirt with full sleeves and a sage green vest.

We love their costumes and hope that they have a wonderful time out together.

