Is Taylor Swift Going to Travis Kelce's Chiefs-Broncos Football Game?

Fans are eagerly waiting to see if Taylor Swift will be attending her boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s game on Sunday (October 29), and we have an answer.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter, who just dropped her 1989 (Taylor’s Version), has been attending several of the 34-year-old tight ends Kansas City Chiefs game. Now, he’s up against the Denver Broncos this weekend.

However, Taylor will unfortunately not be attending today’s game.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ that Taylor won’t be making the trip to Denver because she’s preparing to get back into tour mode, for the international leg of The Eras Tour.

Her first show back from hiatus is scheduled for November 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, so it’s likely that rehearsals and meetings are starting now.

She’s been on a 3-month break from her tour, closing out the first leg of U.S. shows with six nights at SoFi Stadium back in August, but she’s about to hit countries around the world, including Brazil, Japan, Sweden, Australia, Canada, France and Italy.

