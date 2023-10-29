Kylie Jenner Wears Cropped Leather Jacket to Meeting in L.A.

Kylie Jenner is modeling her new clothing line.

The 26-year-old reality TV star and makeup mogul strutted her way through a parking lot as she headed to a meeting on Friday afternoon (October 27) in Los Angeles.

For her meeting, Kylie wore a cropped leather jacket from her new Khy clothing line paired with jeans and strappy heels.

The night before, Kylie celebrated her new clothing line at a dinner party with guests including big sister Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and more.

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kylie spoke about her new line Khy, her vision, beauty regrets, re-naming her son, and some of the things that she enjoys – including a seeming reference to her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.