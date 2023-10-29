Matthew Perry Wrote In His Memoir What He Hopes to Be Remembered By When He Dies - See What He Said

While Matthew Perry is most recognized and well known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, that’s not what he hopes to be remembered by.

A quote from his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” is resurfacing after the actor passed away over the weekend, revealing his own thoughts about what he hopes people will remember him for after he dies.

Check out what he wrote inside…

In his book, Matthew opened up about his addiction struggles and his recovery, and it comes from that journey that he wants to be remembered by.

“I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in my life. I’m still working through it personally, but the best thing about me is that if an alcoholic or drug addict comes up to me and says, ‘Will you help me?’ I will always say, ‘Yes, I know how to do that. I will do that for you, even if I can’t always do it for myself.’ So I do that, whenever I can. In groups, or one on one,” the late actor wrote.

“And I created the Perry House in Malibu, a sober-living facility for men. I also wrote my play The End of Longing, which is a personal message to the world, an exaggerated form of me as a drunk. I had something important to say to people like me, and to people who love people like me,” he continues.

“When I die, I know people will talk about Friends, Friends, Friends. And I’m glad of that, happy I’ve done some solid work as an actor, as well as given people multiple chances to make fun of my struggles on the world wide web… but when I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if Friends were listed far behind the things I did to try to help other people. I know it won’t happen, but it would be nice,” Matthew shared.

Adele paid tribute to Matthew during her Las Vegas concert the night of his death, and she praised him for being so open about his struggles with addiction and sobriety.

Matthew‘s family is speaking out and has released a statement following his death on Saturday (October 28).