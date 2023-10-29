Miley Cyrus Gushes Over Billie Eilish, Says She's at the Top of Her List of Artists She Wants to Collaborate With

Miley Cyrus is sharing her love of Billie Eilish!

The 30-year-old entertainer opened up in a new interview about the 21-year-old singer, gushing about her authenticity, artistry and more.

“I absolutely love Billie Eilish… she’s one of the coolest artists out there at the moment,” Miley told Mirror.

“What impressed me so much is that she is already an authentic artist. She knows exactly the story she wants to tell and exactly the message she wants to express in her work. I’m in total awe of her,” Miley gushed. “When I was her age, I didn’t know who I was as an artist and was still being heavily influenced by others. But she knows exactly who she is and it is just so impressive.”

“When I think of all the artists out there at the moment, she’s definitely at the top of the list of people I’d like to work with. There haven’t been any conversations yet. But it’s something I’m open to, for sure,” she added.

A couple years ago, Miley shared that Billie was one of the artists that she would love to work with, and that still rings true to this day – Someone get these two in the studio!

When Billie hosted Saturday Night Live in December 2021, Miley made a surprise cameo in one of the sketches.