Morgan Freeman Weighs In on Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Romance

Morgan Freeman is sharing his thoughts on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

in a new interview, the 86-year-old Oscar-winning actor, who is a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, was asked how he feels about the 33-year-old “Blank Space” singer dating the 34-year-old linebacker.

Keep reading to find out more…

“You’re a big Kansas City Chiefs fan, is that true?” CBS Mornings‘ Gayle King asked Morgan, who responded, “Yes.”

“So how are you feeling about Taylor and Travis?” Gayle then asked. “Is it keeping you up at night? Are you in favor?”

Co-host Vladimir Duthiers then asked, “Are you a Swiftie, Mr. Freeman?”

“Travis is playing better than ever,” Nate Burleson added.

“So what are you thinking, Morgan Freeman, about this?” Gayle then added.

Morgan – who looked visibly dumbfounded by the questions and kept shaking his head – gave a very blunt and honest answer.

“I don’t… think about them… at all,” Morgan said with a smile.

Vladimir reacted, “I don’t… think about them… at all.”

“All you care about is the touchdowns and wins,” Nate said, as Morgan agreed.

“Yeah, are you winning? Great, OK. Now, it’s great to watch [quarterback Patrick Mahomes] run. He’s got a rifle for an arm, so that’s all good,” Morgan said. “So that’s what I’m interested in.”

An insider recently said that things are getting “more serious” between Taylor and Travis.