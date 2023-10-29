Netflix's Top 10 Movies for the Week of October 16-22, Ranked According to Fan Reviews

There’s a new big hit on Netflix!

The streamer revealed that Bill Burr’s directorial debut Old Dads debuted on the Netflix Top 10 list as the streamer’s most-watched title during the October 16-22 viewing window.

There are also some beloved classic films, as well as some appropriately spooky offerings just in time for Halloween.

We’re taking a look at the full Top 10 list for the week, and rearranging the list according to audience reviews via Rotten Tomatoes. Often, the critics’ scores and the audience scores are very different, so we’re leaving it with the viewers. Wondering what the best of the most popular films on Netflix currently is?

See how Netflix’s current Top 10 movies rank, according to audience reviews…