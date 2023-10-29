Rosanna Pansino Issues Public Apology to MrBeast & Removes Posts, Says Death Threats Were Contributing Factor

Rosanna Pansino is done talking about her MrBeast situation and is apologizing to the creator.

The YouTuber and host revealed during a podcast last week that the fellow YouTuber lied in a Creator Games video about the results of the challenge.

Since then, she has been very vocal about the whole situation, and has shared her thoughts on other podcasts as well.

She even shared messages between MrBeast, where he asked to talk about it and come to a resolve, but went silent when she asked for an explanation and raw video footage in writing.

Now, after several days of negative response and thousands of death threats, Rosanna has apologized for publicly speaking out and has removed all of her social media posts about it.

See what she said in her apology inside…

“I would like to apologize to MrBeast,” Rosanna shared on Twitter/X. “I should have expressed my feelings privately and handled things directly.”

“I will be removing all of the posts where I talk about Creator Games and Jimmy,” she added. “I will be honest in that the thousands of death threats I’ve received today are a contributing factor, but I do also sincerely hear the feedback from so many of you.”

After sharing her latest post, she received lots of love from people supporting her, with others still wanting to know why he edited the video the way he did.

You can read Rosanna‘s full, original statement about what happened in the MrBeast video, and why she finally spoke out a couple years later.