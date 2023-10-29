Top Stories
Matthew Perry Relaxed in a Hot Tub in His Final Instagram Post Before His Death

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Taylor Swift Addressing Bisexual Rumors to Kanye West Adidas Bombshell Exposé)

Matthew Perry Dead - 'Friends' Star Was 54

Sun, 29 October 2023 at 12:38 am

Shawn Mendes Can't Stop Smiling On The Set Of A Project, Prompting Questions About New Music

Is new music on the way from Shawn Mendes?!

It’s been three years now since the 25-year-old hitmaker unleashed his last album Wonder. Earlier this year we got a new standalone single called “What the Hell Are We Dying For?”

Now, Shawn is prompting questions about a possible comeback after he was spotted on the set of a new project in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 28).

Read more about Shawn Mendes’ new project…

In photos obtained from set, Shawn could be seen chilling with a group of friends with a smile on his face.

He wore a knit green hoodie with a pair of khakis and black shoes. The musician took off his sweatshirt to reveal a white tank top, which put his tattoos on display.

His curly hair was perfectly coifed, and he was rocking some scruff after showing off a mustache during an outing last month.

It’s been a while since we’ve gotten new music from Shawn, but he seems to have been enjoying his down time. Earlier this summer, we got some pics of him shirtless and soaking up the sun in Ibiza.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Shawn Mendes on the set of his new project in the gallery…
