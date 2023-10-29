Tennis Pro Pete Sampras Reveals Wife Bridgette Wilson-Sampras Has Been Undergoing Surgery & Treatment for Ovarian Cancer

Pete Sampras is getting personal in a new statement.

The 52-year-old tennis champion revealed that his wife of 23 years, Bridgette Wilson-Sampras has ovarian cancer, and she has undergone surgery and chemo treatments over the past year.

In a statement posted through the ATP Tour’s Twitter/X account, Pete noted being a “pretty quiet and private person,” but thought it was time to share what his family has been going through.

Keep reading to find out more…

“This past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family and I have decided to share what’s been going on,” he shared in the statement. “Last December, my wife, Bridgette, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Since then, she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy and continues with targeted maintenance therapy.”

“It is hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this. However, seeing our boys step up and be such strong supports of Bridgette, myself and each other has been amazing. Watching Bridgette continue to be an incredible mom and wife through it all has been inspiring,” Pete continued.

“I have also learned that it is hard to reach for support when something is simply too hard to talk about,” he concluded. “With that said, I will end this by humbly asking for good thoughts and prayers for our family as Bridgette continues to thrive on her healing journey. Thank you.”

Pete and Bridgette, a former Miss Teen USA and actress, married in 2000. They have two sons together – Christian and Ryan.