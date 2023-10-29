TLC's 'Welcome to Plathville' Stars Ethan & Olivia Plath Announce Their Split After 5 Years

Another TLC couple is calling it quits.

Welcome to Plathville stars Ethan and Olivia Plath have announced that they have separated after five years of marriage.

“Olivia and I have parted ways,” Ethan shared on Instagram. “It just didn’t work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals.”

“I wish Olivia the best in her future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will,” he added.

See what Olivia shared inside…

In her own post, Olivia opened up a little more, and also wished for the best for Ethan.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she said. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. 7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

“There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those,” she continued. “We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older, and braver. We will be okay. Thank you for the good times, Ethan. I wish the best for you.”

Ethan and Olivia‘s relationship is currently playing out on the latest season of Welcome to Plathville, which is airing on TLC on Tuesday nights.

In this season’s synopsis, TLC teased, “The fundamental differences in family values between Ethan and Olivia come to a head.”