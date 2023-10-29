Travis Barker Slams Rumors His Past Feelings for Kim Kardashian Led to Feud with Kourtney

Travis Barker is addressing all of the rumors surrounding his wife Kourtney Kardashian‘s feud with sister Kim Kardashian.

Excerpts from the 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer’s 2016 memoir Can I Say recently re-surfaced online in which Travis called Kim, 43, “f–king hot” and admitted to “secretly checking [her] out” when he briefly dated Paris Hilton in 2006.

Many fans then speculated Travis‘ past crush on Kim led to her feud with Kourtney, 44.

In a new interview, Travis slammed all of that speculation.

“You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of ‘this is why they’re fighting.’ It’s just so ridiculous,” Travis told the Los Angeles Times.

“It’s like, ‘Kourtney’s fans are worried about Travis. He’s a womanizer.’ Stop it,” he added.

As for the comments he shared about Kim in his memoir, Travis said, “I obviously shared all that stuff because I wanted to move past it. It was therapeutic for me.”

Travis further insisted that his past crush on Kim never caused any drama between the sisters.

“That’s her sister. She knows we used to talk,” Travis said. “Nothing bad was going on.”

Back in 2021, Kim also shut down the rumors about her and Travis.

“NO! False narrative!” Kim wrote on her Instagram Story when asked if she ever hooked up with Travis.

“We’ve been friends for years, and I’m so happy for him and Kourt,” Kim added.

Kim also recently shared why Kourtney skipped her birthday party last week.