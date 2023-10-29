Top Stories
Justin &amp; Hailey Bieber, Joey King &amp; More Celebs Attend Vas J Morgan &amp; Michael Braun's Halloween Party - Guest List Revealed!

Justin & Hailey Bieber, Joey King & More Celebs Attend Vas J Morgan & Michael Braun's Halloween Party - Guest List Revealed!

Is Taylor Swift Going to Travis Kelce's Chiefs-Broncos Football Game?

Is Taylor Swift Going to Travis Kelce's Chiefs-Broncos Football Game?

Kendall Jenner Hosts Star-Studded Halloween Party at Chateau Marmont in LA - Celeb Guest List Revealed!

Kendall Jenner Hosts Star-Studded Halloween Party at Chateau Marmont in LA - Celeb Guest List Revealed!

Matthew Perry Relaxed in a Hot Tub in His Final Instagram Post Before His Death

Matthew Perry Relaxed in a Hot Tub in His Final Instagram Post Before His Death

Sun, 29 October 2023 at 3:30 pm

Who Is Chicago Bears Quarterback Tyson Bagent Dating? Meet Maggie Litzinger!

Continue Here »

Who Is Chicago Bears Quarterback Tyson Bagent Dating? Meet Maggie Litzinger!

Fans tuning in to watch Tyson Bagent play in the latest Chicago Bears game might be curious to know more about his personal life.

The 23-year-old quarterback for the NFL team and Shepherd University grad became the first Division II undrafted rookie to start an NFL game since 1950 this month, and he’s been making a ton of headlines as a result.

So, fans are curious: is Tyson dating anyone, and does he have a girlfriend?

Click through to find out…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dating History, Maggie Litzinger, Slideshow, TikTok, Tyson Bagent

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images