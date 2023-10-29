Who Is Nate Bargatze? Meet the Stand-Up Comic Hosting 'Saturday Night Live' Tonight!

Nate Bargatze is making his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live on Saturday (October 28), and you might be curious about the stand-up comic who just delivered the opening monologue.

If you’re not familiar with Nate, we’re here to fill you in!

Let’s start with the basics! The 44-year-old comedian hails from Nashville, Tenn. According to his website, he has a reputation for being “the nicest man in stand-up.”

Learn more about Nate Bargatze…

Nate‘s sense of humor has been described as family friendly, and it’s landed him a variety of stand-up specials on Netflix and Prime Video. His latest is called Hello, World, and you can watch it on the latter streamer.

While he’s a first-time host on SNL, this isn’t his first time on the late-night scene. Nate has previously appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

If you haven’t seen him there, there’s a good chance that you’ve seen a couple of his videos on TikTok, where he has amassed more than 1.2 million followers.

Nate is thrilled by the opportunity to appear on SNL, describing it as “beyond a dream come true” on Instagram.

He is the third person to host the show after it returned following an extended break for the writers strike. Former cast member Pete Davidson kicked off the new season followed by Bad Bunny, who acted as both musical guest and host.

Last week’s episode of the show also featured several star-studded cameos!