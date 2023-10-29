Top Stories
Matthew Perry Relaxed in a Hot Tub in His Final Instagram Post Before His Death

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Taylor Swift Addressing Bisexual Rumors to Kanye West Adidas Bombshell Exposé)

Matthew Perry Dead - 'Friends' Star Was 54

Sun, 29 October 2023 at 1:50 am

You're Probably Pronouncing Travis Kelce's Last Name Wrong - Here's the Right Way to Say It

Travis Kelce has been a superstar from the moment he joined the NFL, but he’s become even more of a household name since he started dating Taylor Swift. Even still, fans are still learning new things about him.

For instance, did you know that you are probably pronouncing the 34-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs’ last name wrong?

His dad Ed recently revealed the correct way to say the family’s last name. He also explained why even he stopped correcting people when they said it wrong.

If you’ve been pronouncing Kelce as two syllables, then you have been saying it wrong.

While on Travis and his brother Jason‘s New Heights podcast, Ed said that the name only has one syllable.

You should be saying “Kels” instead of “Kel-cee.”

Ed explained that he “got tired of correcting people” and decided to let it go, via Men’s Health. In particular, that was the case for him at work.

“And everybody at work (said) that and so I just said, ‘Fine, screw this.’”

While we might be pronouncing the name wrong, Ed explained that he wanted his children to make their own decisions on how to say their name. “Do whatever you want, I did,” he told them.

You’re probably pronouncing the names of all these stars wrong, too.

Photos: Getty
Travis Kelce

Getty Images