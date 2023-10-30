Top Stories
Channing Tatum &amp; Zoe Kravitz Are Engaged, Spotted Wearing Engagement Ring on Halloween!

Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz Are Engaged, Spotted Wearing Engagement Ring on Halloween!

Mon, 30 October 2023 at 8:32 pm

Billie Eilish Hangs Out with Her Ex Jesse Rutherford's Ex-Girlfriend at Halloween Party

Billie Eilish Hangs Out with Her Ex Jesse Rutherford's Ex-Girlfriend at Halloween Party

Billie Eilish spent Halloween weekend with someone you probably wouldn’t expect to see her with!

The 21-year-old Grammy-winning singer was spotted holding hands with fashion vlogger Devon Lee Carlson while leaving one of the star-studded Halloween parties in Los Angeles on Saturday night (October 28).

So, why is this significant?

Keep reading to find out more…

Billie and Devon are both famously the ex-girlfriends of The Neighbourhood lead singer Jesse Rutherford.

Jesse and Devon dated from 2015 through 2021 and she starred in multiple music videos for the band. Jesse dated Billie for less than a year and split back in May 2023.

For the Halloween party, Billie was dressed as a cowgirl while Devon went as Elizabeth Hurley‘s character from the movie Bedazzled.

See all of the other stars who attended the star-studded party!
Just Jared on Facebook
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 01
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 02
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 03
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 04
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 05
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 06
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 07
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 08
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 09
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 10
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 11
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 12
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 13
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 14
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 15
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 16
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 17
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 18
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 19
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 20
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 21
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 22
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 23
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 24
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 25
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 26
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 27
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 28
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 29
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 30
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 31
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 32
billie eilish devon lee carlson halloween party 33

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: 2023 Halloween, Billie Eilish, Devon Lee Carlson, Halloween

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images