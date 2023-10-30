Billie Eilish Hangs Out with Her Ex Jesse Rutherford's Ex-Girlfriend at Halloween Party

Billie Eilish spent Halloween weekend with someone you probably wouldn’t expect to see her with!

The 21-year-old Grammy-winning singer was spotted holding hands with fashion vlogger Devon Lee Carlson while leaving one of the star-studded Halloween parties in Los Angeles on Saturday night (October 28).

So, why is this significant?

Billie and Devon are both famously the ex-girlfriends of The Neighbourhood lead singer Jesse Rutherford.

Jesse and Devon dated from 2015 through 2021 and she starred in multiple music videos for the band. Jesse dated Billie for less than a year and split back in May 2023.

For the Halloween party, Billie was dressed as a cowgirl while Devon went as Elizabeth Hurley‘s character from the movie Bedazzled.

