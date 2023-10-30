Billie Eilish Joins Forces With Gucci to Launch New Bags Made From Innovative Material

Billie Eilish is linking up with Gucci for a fashionable new collaboration!

The 21-year-old “What Was I Made For” hitmaker partnered with the iconic fashion house to put a new spin on Gucci‘s Horsebit 1955 bag made out of an animal-free material called Demetra.

Demetra is a material developed by Gucci that is mostly comprised of plant-derived raw materials. It was first created in 2021.

Billie models her take on the Horsebit 1955 bags in a new set of campaign images from photographer Tyrell Hampton. In one photo, she’s holding the bag while riding along in a car. Her shirt and hat match the bag’s print.

The second photo finds her staring at her reflection in a mirror while holding a black version of the bag.

