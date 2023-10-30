Celebrity Interior Designer Reveals Wildest Home Design Requests (Including a Chanel-Inspired Sex Room)

Celebrity interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard is revealing some iconic and/or wild celebrity home requests he’s done over the years.

If you don’t know, his portfolio includes homes for Cher, Elton John, Ellen Pompeo, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and more.

In his new book, “Star Style: Interiors of Martyn Lawrence Bullard,” he reveals some of his portfolio.

He’s now revealing some of the requests he’s gotten from celebrities in a new interview.

