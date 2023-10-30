Christina Aguilera Dresses Up as Cher for Halloween & Conjures 'Burlesque'!

Christina Aguilera is honoring her Burlesque co-star for Halloween: Cher!

The 42-year-old Back to Basics superstar shared a clip of herself dressed up as the 77-year-old icon in a “Turn Back Time”-inspired costume, complete with an audio clip of Cher in Burlesque.

“Wagon Wheel Watusi!” Cher announces in the clip, when her character Tess told Christina‘s character Ali to perform the routine.

It’s the perfect time to conjure memories of the movie, actually!

According to reports, Christina Aguilera is gearing up to take fans back to the world of Burlesque and to educate a new generation of music lovers about air rights. Find out what’s going on!