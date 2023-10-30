U.S. Open Champion Coco Gauff Rocks WTA Finals Red Carpet, Wins Tennis Halloween

Coco Gauff and her fellow female Top 8 players step out in style during the WTA Tennis Finals draw ceremony in Cancun, Mexico on Friday (October 27).

On the red carpet, the 19-year-old U.S. Open champion wore a Cult Gaia dress, Jessica Pegula in Cinq à Sept, Aryna Sabalenka in Nadine Merabi, Iga Swiatek supported fellow Polish and wore Magda Butrym, Ons Jabeur in Elie Saab, and Elena Rybakina, Maria Sakkari, and Wimbledon champ Marketa Vondrousova all wore pretty white dresses. Scope out our picture gallery for more!

For Halloween season this year, Coco scared up fans in two spooky looks including A Nightmare on Elm Street‘s Freddy Kreuger. Check them out below!

USA tennis fans can follow Coco and everyone else’s WTA Finals matches all week on the Tennis Channel. Tune in!