Denver Broncos Troll Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs by Playing Taylor Swift After Upset Win

The Denver Broncos are poking fun at Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs after their big win!

The Broncos upset the Chiefs on Sunday (October 29) in Denver, Colo. by a score of 24-9, breaking a 16-game losing streak against their AFC West rivals. The momentous victory prompted a jab at Travis, as the Chiefs’ tight end is dating Taylor Swift.

While the “Cruel Summer” singer was not in attendance, that didn’t stop the Broncos from throwing a little shade at her boyfriend.

Keep reading to find out more…

After the game, Taylor‘s hit song “Shake It Off” blasted on the stadium’s loudspeakers.

The Broncos’ obvious trolling of Travis and the Chiefs made waves on social media and got many laughs out of NFL fans!

Find out what an insider had to say about the current state of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s relationship.