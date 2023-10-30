'Five Nights at Freddy's 2': Everything Director Emma Tammi Has Revealed So Far About Potential Sequel

A sequel for the horror movie Five Nights at Freddy’s has not yet been announced, but it seems inevitable after the film earned $80 million during its opening weekend.

The film, based on the beloved video game franchise, follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.

So, what do we know about a sequel? There are some spoilers in this post, so beware of reading!

Keep reading to find out more…

Director Emma Tammi has shared some comments about what she has planned for the next movie.

Variety noted that Matthew Lillard, who plays the villain in the movie, has signed on for three movies, so Universal Pictures must have hopes of multiple sequels.

“We’ll see how things go this weekend. We’re definitely excited to keep making more movies in this world, should we be lucky enough to do that. This one was tied into the first game, and we would probably focus on tying the second one into the second game, and so on and so forth. But anything could happen. We’ll have to see,” Emma told the outlet.

Emma was also asked about including YouTube creator Markiplier in a sequel as he wasn’t able to make a cameo in the first movie.

“Absolutely, Mark is a part of this franchise through and through. We reached out and we all hoped to make it work. Unfortunately we were filming at the same time Markiplier was filming his film, and the scheduling didn’t work out for this one. But we would love to include him moving forward,” she said.

While chatting with THR, Emma was asked whether the aunt actually died in the first movie.

“We have some loose ends that I think are going to have to come back in a sequel to be tied up,” Emma said.

