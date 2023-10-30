Top Stories
Former 'SNL' Writer Kevin Brennan Doubles Down on Tasteless Jokes About Matthew Perry's Death

Kevin Brennan is facing plenty of backlash.

The 63-year-old comedian and former Saturday Night Live writer is facing criticism for jokes he made about the death of Matthew Perry.

Following the news of the Friends star’s passing, Kevin posted on social media: “DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA.”

In another message, he referenced Matthew‘s past with substance abuse, saying: “I do love it when junkies die.”

Kevin worked on SNL between 1999 and 2000.

In response to an angry user asking “Why is drowning in a hot tub funny,” he replied: “Because it’s not very deep.”

“Am I trending yet? I’m going to consider retirement. This is the pinnacle. Too many people to thank,” he said upon getting media attention for his posts. See his posts inside.

Actress Ione Skye is revealing the final text exchange she had with the late actor Matthew Perry, which took place on October 15, just 13 days before his death.
