'Friends' Fans Pay Tribute to Matthew Perry Outside Show's Iconic NYC Apartment Building

Friends fans in New York City are paying tribute to Matthew Perry outside of the iconic apartment building featured on the show.

If you don’t know, the building is located at 90 Bedford Street in the Greenwich Village section of New York City and is often featured in stock video footage that aired during episodes.

After the tragic and sudden death of Matthew, who portrayed Chandler Bing on the show, fans flocked to the building to leave notes, flowers, and more.

One note, written on cardboard, read, “Friends was the answer & solution for my anxiety before I even had a word for that feeling. All I knew is that whenever I had big feelings, I could pop in a VHS box set (IYKYK) of a given season in the VCR and not just feel okay, but even laugh. As reliable as a true friend, 20 years later Friends is still my comfort show. Thank you Matty for making me feel peace and joy from middle school to my mid 30s.”

Our condolences go out to Matthew‘s friends, family, fans, and loved ones. RIP.