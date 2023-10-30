Top Stories
Channing Tatum &amp; Zoe Kravitz Are Engaged, Spotted Wearing Engagement Ring on Halloween!

'Friends' Cast Issues Joint Statement About Co-Star Matthew Perry's Death

Mon, 30 October 2023 at 10:14 pm

Hallmark Channel's New Releases for November 2023 - We're Getting 15 New Movies During Countdown to Christmas!

The Hallmark Channel is getting very festive as we head further into Countdown to Christmas this November!

As the holiday season approaches, fans of the network will get to enjoy 15 brand new movies in the coming weeks. Many of them star fan-favorite actors such as Luke Macfarlane and Lacey Chabert.

Just Jared has the full lineup of new holiday themed movies coming our way, plus sneak peeks and details about what to expect.

Scroll through the slideshow to see all the new releases coming to the Hallmark Channel in November 2023…

