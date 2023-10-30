Top Stories
Mon, 30 October 2023 at 12:59 am

Ice Spice Dresses as Betty Boop for iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 Performance

Ice Spice is getting into the Halloween spirit!

The 23-year-old “Deli” rapper took the stage for a performance at iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 on Saturday night (October 28) held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

For the performance, Ice Spice dressed up as Betty Boop, wearing a tiny red dress with a heart-shaped garter and a short black wig.

Photos: Getty Images
