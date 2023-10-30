Jennifer Lawrence Steps Out for the Night with a Friend in NYC

Jennifer Lawrence is hanging out with one of her friends.

The 33-year-old Oscar-winning actress chatted with her friend as they stepped out for the night on Friday night (October 27) in New York City.

For her outing, Jennifer went business casual in a white blouse with black trousers.

