Joe Jonas Helps Jonas Brothers Bandmate Get Married Onstage During Concert

Plenty of fans of the Jonas Brothers have probably had their first dance to “When You Look Me in the Eyes.” But only one couple can say that they danced to the ballad after being married by Joe Jonas.

The 34-year-old hitmaker put his skills as an ordained minister to use to marry the band’s percussionist Molly Lopresti and her fiance Nick Shirm during the Jonas Brothers‘s concert on Sunday (October 29) in Anaheim, Calif.

A video of the sweet moment has gone viral after the couple had their special moment in front of thousands of fans.

Keep reading to find out more…

In an eight-minute clip on going viral on TikTok, Joe explains that Molly wanted to join the group on tour.

He recalled her saying, “Look, I’d love to go on tour with you guys, but the only problem is I’m supposed to get married to my fiance Nick.”

Joe continued, “We said, ‘Let’s figure this out, we gotta help them out in some way. If only we knew an ordained minister on this tour.’ Oh wait…”

After officiating the wedding, Molly and Nick danced to “When You Look Me in the Eyes” as confetti rained down around them.

Talk about a wedding that you will never forget! We wish the newlyweds well and hope that they have a wonderful life together.

If you missed it, Joe was in New York City a few days before the big concert.