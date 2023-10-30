Matthew Perry's Cause of Death Investigation: Medical Examiner Confirms Details Post-Autopsy

Matthew Perry‘s tragic death shocked fans when it was revealed that the Friends star had suddenly passed at the age of 54.

Now, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has released a few details about the investigation into his cause of death.

The Medical Examiner’s office told People that the autopsy had been complete, however, his cause of death has not been determined at this time as they are waiting for the results of a toxicology report.

In addition, we learned that “foul play is not suspected at this time.” People also notes that the office would not comment if anything objects were found at the scene of Matthew‘s passing as “the investigation is ongoing.”

Other details from the report, obtained by TMZ, note that he died at his home, which we already knew, and his body has now been released to his family to make plans for his burial or cremation. TMZ noted that their sources say no illicit drugs were found at the scene, but certain prescription drugs reportedly were, including anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs and a COPD medication. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is an issue that impacts the lungs and airways, and often occurs in smokers.

Our continued thoughts are with Matthew‘s friends, family, and loved ones during this time. RIP. You can read his family’s statement about his passing right here.