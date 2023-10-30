Matthew Perry's Co-Star Ione Skye Reveals Final Text Exchange with Him, 13 Days Before His Death

Actress Ione Skye is revealing the final text exchange she had with the late actor Matthew Perry, which took place on October 15, just 13 days before his death.

They both starred in the film A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon together, which was released in 1988. It was Matthew‘s very first film.

In the October 15 text message, he wrote to her, “Hi! I hope all is well. I was meditating (I meditate now) and ‘In Your Eyes’ started playing. And I instantly thought of how beautiful you are.” This text referenced one of their scenes in the film.

She responded, “Awe. I love that. Xo.” He wrote back, “Hope you are healthy and happy.”

“I only have nice memories with you,” she responded.

He then said, “Me too. That one afternoon, I was just sitting in my apartment, and there you were!”

Ione published the texts on her Instagram with the caption, “My last exchange a week ago. I’m very very sad. Loved this guy.”

RIP.