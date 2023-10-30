Matthew Perry's Death: First Responders Provide Details About Their Arrival to Treat Star

Matthew Perry was treated by first responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department before he was pronounced dead at his home on Saturday (October 28).

The actor, beloved for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on Friends, tragically passed away at the age of 54.

Now, first responders who treated the star are provided some details about what they found when they arrived as his home that devastating night.

Speaking to CNN, a representative for the fire department said that Matthew was “unconscious in a stand-alone jacuzzi” when they arrived.

“A bystander had brought the man’s head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then Firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival,” they said. “A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival.”

A medical examiner also confirmed details after completing Matthew‘s autopsy.

Matthew‘s Friends co-stars released a joint statement responding to the loss of their friend. Others who have paid tribute to the late star include his former fiancee Molly Hurwitz as well as other co-stars, friends and fans.

