Matthew Perry's Pickleball Coach Speaks Out After Report He Was Playing Just Hours Before Death

Matthew Perry‘s pickleball coach Matt Manasse is speaking out about his tragic death.

It’s being reported that the 54-year-old actor played pickleball just hours before his death on Saturday (October 28).

Matthew played pickleball often at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades and Matt said when he heard the news, he contacted a fellow coach who had been playing with him that day.

Keep reading to find out more…

“She said, ‘Yeah, he’d come out.’ She didn’t say how long but said he’d been doing really well on court, which wasn’t a surprise,” Matt told People.

About how Matthew loved the game, Matt shared, “He thought it was something that could help with his recovery and he was doing an awesome job. He loved it. He came out five times a week, would always talk about it. [He] got so much better, always made everyone laugh. He was competitive, just a genuine, good guy — caring for everybody.”

“When I first started playing pickleball [with him] it was just Matthew and [me]. And then we’d bring in other people,” he shared. “Pickleball was his outlet. He really looked forward to it. He was a competitive guy, not in a bad way at all. He loved it. He wanted to come out. He wanted to win. He loved it. When he hit an unbelievable shot, he would tell you about it for days.”

“He cared about everyone — your day was better when you saw him or when he called. He never missed an opportunity for a funny joke to make you laugh. Just a genuinely amazing person. Everyone should know he had a heart of gold,” he continued. “We went to dinner together. I was over at his place for the Super Bowl. He cared about other people. He was a really good person.”

Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by Matthew‘s passing. RIP.

Read more about the tragic passing of Matthew Perry…

‘Friends’ Co-Stars React to Matthew Perry‘s Death.

New Details Emerge About the Hours Before Matthew Perry‘s Passing.

‘Friends’ Co-Creators Break Silence After Matthew Perry‘s Death.

Matthew Perry‘s Family Issues First Statement After His Death.

Matthew Perry Relaxed in a Hot Tub in His Final Instagram Post Before His Death.

Look Back at Matthew Perry‘s Memoir: 14 Revelations Including Why His Speech Was Slurred for ‘Friends’ Reunion, Sobriety Struggles, & Celebs He Secretly Dated.