Megan Fox's Slammed By Abbott Elementary's Lisa Ann Walter Over SAG-AFTRA Halloween Costume Tag

Lisa Ann Walter, who you may know from Abbott Elementary and The Parent Trap, is not happy with Megan Fox.

If you don’t know, over the weekend, Megan dressed as a character from Kill Bill, which seemingly goes against SAG-AFTRA guidelines. If you were unaware, the actors union recently announced that members should not wear costumes that make references to struck projects. That means that stars have to avoid dressing up as movie characters such as Barbie from this year’s hit movie.

Megan dressed as the movie character, but then also tagged the actors’ union in her Instagram post.

Lisa Ann took notice, and made a statement.

Keep reading to find out more…

Popcrave tweeted, “Megan Fox tags SAG-AFTRA in post showing off her ‘Kill Bill’ Halloween costume after the labor union issued new guidelines prohibiting actors from dressing up as characters from struck content.”

“What a rebel,” Lisa Ann tweeted in respose. “Keep posturing for stupid sh-t, pretty lady. Meanwhile we’ll be working 10 hours a day – unpaid – to get basic contract earners a fair deal.”

Lisa Ann also added, “No one cares about kids’ costumes. Just high pros at fancy parties. Like Megan)”