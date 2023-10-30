Rachel Zegler Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary with Boyfriend Josh Andrés Rivera, Who She's Made Two Movies With Now!

Rachel Zegler‘s third movie is about to be released in theaters… and it’s already her second movie starring alongside boyfriend Josh Andrés Rivera!

The hot couple is celebrating their second anniversary of dating TODAY (October 30).

Rachel, 22, and Josh, 28, met on the set of the movie musical West Side Story, which was released in theaters in December 2021. They worked together again on the movie The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes, which hits theaters on November 17.

The two stars took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

Keep reading to find out more…

“2 years! happy anniversary, whammo. i love you more and more each day. (you are the most grounded part of me.),” Rachel wrote in her post.

Josh promoted their movie, which just received a SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement, and added an anniversary message.

“Thank you @lionsgate and @sagaftra for coming to an agreement and allowing us to promote our film! On November 17 come to the theater and watch me cosplay as a teenage boy! Also feat. @rachelzegler, cheers to 2 years and 2 movies later,” he said.