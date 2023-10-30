S Club 'The Good Times' Tour Set List Revealed Ahead of U.S. Leg!
S Club is heading stateside to throw a party near you!
The chart-topping pop band, also known as S Club 7, has reunited for their U.K. and North American The Good Times Tour, which is heading to San Francisco on November 5, making stops in cities like Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Toronto throughout November.
This reunion tour features members Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh, Tina Barrett, Jo O’Meara and Jon Lee. (Tragically, member Paul Cattermole died earlier this year, and bandmate Hannah Spearitt decided not to join on tour.)
The group’s been putting on shows across the United Kingdom, including a stop at the O2 Arena on Saturday (October 28) in London, England. Check out all of the photos from the performance inside, as well as the set list!
1. S Club Party
2. Love Ain’t Gonna Wait for You
3. You’re My Number One
4. Natural
5. Sunshine
6. You
7. Stronger
8. Bring the House Down
9. Friday Night
10. Don’t Stop Movin’
11. Bring It All Back
12. Two in a Million
13. These Are The Days
14. Have You Ever
15. Alive
16. Reach
17. Never Had a Dream Come True
18. S Club Party