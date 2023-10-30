S Club 'The Good Times' Tour Set List Revealed Ahead of U.S. Leg!

S Club is heading stateside to throw a party near you!

The chart-topping pop band, also known as S Club 7, has reunited for their U.K. and North American The Good Times Tour, which is heading to San Francisco on November 5, making stops in cities like Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Toronto throughout November.

This reunion tour features members Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh, Tina Barrett, Jo O’Meara and Jon Lee. (Tragically, member Paul Cattermole died earlier this year, and bandmate Hannah Spearitt decided not to join on tour.)

The group’s been putting on shows across the United Kingdom, including a stop at the O2 Arena on Saturday (October 28) in London, England. Check out all of the photos from the performance inside, as well as the set list!

For all tour ticket info, head to sclub7.co.uk/tour.

Keep reading to find out more…

1. S Club Party

2. Love Ain’t Gonna Wait for You

3. You’re My Number One

4. Natural

5. Sunshine

6. You

7. Stronger

8. Bring the House Down

9. Friday Night

10. Don’t Stop Movin’

11. Bring It All Back

12. Two in a Million

13. These Are The Days

14. Have You Ever

15. Alive

16. Reach

17. Never Had a Dream Come True

18. S Club Party

Find out how much all the members of S Club are now worth!