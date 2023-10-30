Selena Gomez Explains Silence on World Events, Says She's Taking Social Media Break

Selena Gomez is speaking out to explain why she’s been silent on social media amid the violence happening in Israel and Gaza.

The 31-year-old singer and actress explained to fans that she had to take a break from posting and doesn’t feel that her voice isn’t going to “change the world.”

The statement seems to be in response to her fans urging her to speak out on the matter.

Selena said, “I’ve been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence, and terror that’s going on the world. People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific. We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good. I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That’s what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t.”

Fans are now upset that she says she can’t change the world when she has spoken out in support of other causes in the past.

Bella Hadid, whose family is from Palestine, is one of the latest celebs to speak out.