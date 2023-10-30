Sophie Turner Makes Surprise Appearace at Rugby World Cup Finals Alongside Dan Carter

Sophie Turner is making a surprise appearance at the 2023 Rugby World Cup!

The 27-year-old Game of Thrones actress and retired New Zealand rugby union player Dan Carter helped present the Webb Ellis Cup ahead of the final game on Saturday (October 28) at Stade de France in Paris, France.

For her appearance, Sophie wore an outfit by Louis Vuitton.

The Rugby World Cup final match was between New Zealand and South Africa. South Africa ended up winning the cup, defeating New Zealand 12 to 11.

The Webb Ellis Cup arrived in a Louis Vuitton trunk and Sophie and Dan, 41, are both ambassadors for the fashion brand.

Sophie‘s appearance at the Rugby World Cup comes a few weeks after it was revealed that she and estranged husband Joe Jonas reached a temporary custody agreement for their two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.