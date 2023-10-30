Victoria Beckham Recreates Kim Kardashian's Gown From Paris Fashion Show, & You Can Buy It!

Kim Kardashian attended Victoria Beckham‘s Paris Fashion Week show last month wearing a custom gown from the Spice Girls designer, and now you can purchase one for your own wardrobe.

The 49-year-old designer put the 43-year-old reality star in a silky dress with a scoop neck and thin straps for the show.

On Monday (October 30), Victoria took to social media to reveal that she loved it so much that she decided to recreate it for herself and for her clients to buy.

Head inside to find out how to order Kim Kardashian’s Paris Fashion Week dress…

“I created this dress exclusively for @KimKardashian to wear at my #VBSS24 show in Paris,” Victoria wrote on Instagram, where she shared a video modeling the gown. “I immediately wanted it! The shape is simple, flattering and comes in a beautiful baby pink colour!! Sign up to be the first to access this limited-edition drop!! Kisses xx”

Victoria‘s recreation of Kim‘s dress will be available to purchase on November 6. However, you need to register in advance on her website to be able to access it. So far, it does not appear that she has announced the price.

If you forgot, there was some drama about Kim attending Victoria‘s show, and rumors popped up online afterward involving her and Anna Wintour.

See Victoria Beckham model Kim Kardashian’s dress…