Who is Jahmyr Gibbs' Girlfriend? The Detroit Lions Star Is Dating Nicole Anderson

Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the rising stars in the NFL world and he has a special someone to celebrate all of his success with right now!

The 21-year-old football player is a running back for the Detroit Lions and he’s currently a rookie in his first pro season after being selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jahmyr previously played college football at Georgia Tech with one year at Alabama.

So, who is Jahmyr‘s girlfriend?

He is currently dating real estate agent Nicole Anderson, who works at Keller Williams North Shore West in Illinois. Her Instagram profile notes that she is half Korean and half Swedish.

While Jahmyr and Nicole haven’t posted any photos together on their Instagram feeds, they’ve been sharing photos on Instagram Stories for the past six months, including pics at his games.

Check out some of them below.