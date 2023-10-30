Who Is Sam LaPorta's Girlfriend? Meet Callie Dellinger!

Sam LaPorta is the biggest up and coming tight end in the NFL right now and fans are wondering who he’s dating.

Well, look no further as we have the info: he’s been dating Callie Dellinger for several years!

The pair met during their college days at the University of Iowa. Sam was obviously a tight end for the school’s division 1 football team, while she reportedly was a rower for the school. It’s unclear how long they’ve been together, but she posted her first photo of them in December 2019.

She just graduated in 2023 with a degree in Business Administration, and it looks like she moved to Detroit with Sam to be closer to him and attend games.

According to reports, she’s now a Studio Manager at a SoulCycle.

