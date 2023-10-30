Top Stories
Mon, 30 October 2023 at 6:30 pm

Who Is Sam LaPorta's Girlfriend? Meet Callie Dellinger!

Who Is Sam LaPorta's Girlfriend? Meet Callie Dellinger!

Sam LaPorta is the biggest up and coming tight end in the NFL right now and fans are wondering who he’s dating.

Well, look no further as we have the info: he’s been dating Callie Dellinger for several years!

Keep reading to find out more…

The pair met during their college days at the University of Iowa. Sam was obviously a tight end for the school’s division 1 football team, while she reportedly was a rower for the school. It’s unclear how long they’ve been together, but she posted her first photo of them in December 2019.

She just graduated in 2023 with a degree in Business Administration, and it looks like she moved to Detroit with Sam to be closer to him and attend games.

According to reports, she’s now a Studio Manager at a SoulCycle.

Find out who the quarterback of the Detroit Lions, Jared Goff, is engaged to!
Just Jared on Facebook
sam laporta girlfriend 01
sam laporta girlfriend 02
sam laporta girlfriend 03
sam laporta girlfriend 04
sam laporta girlfriend 05
sam laporta girlfriend 06
sam laporta girlfriend 07
sam laporta girlfriend 08
sam laporta girlfriend 09
sam laporta girlfriend 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Callie Dellinger, Sam LaPorta

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images