'Chicago Fire' Season 12 - 10 Stars Expected to Return, 1 Confirmed to Be Coming Back!

Get ready for a new season of Chicago Fire, One Chicago family!

The show – and all the One Chicago shows – have been renewed for the 2023-2024 season on NBC, with Season 12 set to air sometime later this year or in 2024. (The Hollywood strikes have switched up programming schedules however, and there’s no premiere date just yet.)

“I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC,” One Chicago creator Dick Wolf said in a statement.

While there are still very few details about the plot of Season 12, we do know who is expected to return, including one person whose status was unknown until now.

Find out who is expected to be in the cast of Chicago Fire Season 12…