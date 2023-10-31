'Fellow Travelers' Director Talks That Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey Intimate Scene In Series Premiere

The new limited series Fellow Travelers has premiered it’s first episode and there is quite a bit of intimacy between characters, particularly Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey!

The political thriller centers on the two actor’s characters, Hawkins Fuller and Tim McLaughlin, who fall in love, as well as Marcus (Jelani Alladin), Lucy (Allison Williams) and Frankie (Noah J Ricketts), and it takes us on a journey through four decades of their relationships.

In the first of eight episodes, we see the start of Hawkins and Tim’s relationship, which starts out mostly just physical for Hawkins, and there are a few intimate scenes between the two.

Executive producer and director of the first two episodes, Daniel Minihan, is opening up about one scene in particular and how the sex scenes aren’t gratuitous, but move the story along.

“This is one of those scenes where we really exercise this mantra of who has the power. You would think that Hawk has the power. We’re in Hawk’s apartment. And Tim turns the tables on him and seduces him. This is where the power dynamic keeps flipping,” Daniel shared in a BTS video. “In this kind of scene, you use all the tools, the blocking of the actors in the room and the choreography of the sex.”

“We agreed that the sex scenes would not be gratuitous, that they would always move the story forward. Johnny, Matt and I worked with the intimacy coordinator and choreographed that scene and se the tone for the scene as it became a sexual scene,” he continued.

In the scene, Matt makes Jonathan suck his toes, and Daniel revealed that Matt had stubbed his toe two days before, and he assured that in between takes, they would make sure to wash Matt‘s feet!

“You have to think of those things, especially poor Johnny who’s got to do that scene a number of times,” Daniel shared. “They were really good sports. They made a really hot scene that everyone’s going to remember.”

You can watch the first episode of Fellow Travelers on Paramount+ with Showtime now, with new episodes on Fridays.