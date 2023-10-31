'Friends' Fans' Security Camera Captured the Crazy Moment They Learned Matthew Perry Died, While Watching the Show (Video)

A couple has shared an eerie video of the moment they learned that Matthew Perry had passed away.

The Life with Leo vloggers shared the video on their TikTok account and the timing of what happened truly is pretty crazy.

While watching an episode of Friends, the couple chatted about Matthew‘s career and wondered what he had been doing since the show ended. They went to Google the info and discovered that the news of Matthew‘s death had been shared just minutes earlier.

But just wait until you see what happened in the Friends episode when they learned the news…

As the woman read the news and said out loud, “He died?,” Courteney Cox‘s character Monica said, “What did you say?” It’s almost like she was responding to the shocking news as well.

The account captioned the video, “Our camera captured us finding out that Matthew Perry died while we were literally talking about him… wait to hear what Monica says at the moment we find out. We got the chills after watching it! Rest in Peace, our F.R.I.E.N.D. Chandler Bing! 🙏🏽 We were literally thinking about you!”

