Gerard Butler Presents BFF Oliver Trevena with Breakout Actor Award at Rome Film Festival

Gerard Butler traveled to Rome, Italy this weekend to help honor his buddy Oliver Trevena!

The actor presented his Plane co-star with the Breakout Actor of the Year Award during the 2023 Rome Film Festival on Sunday night (October 29).

While on the red carpet, Gerard and Oliver had some fun posing for photos and photobombing each other. Make sure to browse through the gallery!

For those who don’t know, Oliver played the role of Maxwell Carver in the 2023 movie Plane alongside Gerard.

“This just happened & I am still speechless 🤯. What an honor to win the “Break out actor” award at the Rome Film Festival & to also have my dear friend & brother @gerardbutler arrive to present it to me with a speech that literally put me in tears. I will cherish this moment forever! Thank you to everyone in Rome who came out today & packed out the theatre & to all the amazing people who made this happen. Especially Mum & Dad who were also in the audience ❤️,” Oliver wrote on Instagram.