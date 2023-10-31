Jana Kramer Responds to Rumors She's Faking Her Pregnancy

Jana Kramer is addressing all of the talk surrounding her pregnancy.

In a recent interview, the 39-year-old One Tree Hill alum responded to the “funny” rumors circulating on social media that she’s faking her pregnancy.

“There’s these people out there saying that I’m wearing a fake belly,” Jana shared on E! News. “I’m like, ‘Oh my god, you guys are crazy!’”

Jana went on to say that she’s still got “a couple more weeks left” in her pregnancy, jokingly adding, “I cannot wait to get this baby out of me.”

This will be the first baby for Jana and fiancé Allan Russell. She shares two kids – daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4 – with ex-husband Mike Caussin and Allan has a 16-year-old son from a previous relationship.

