Kate Hudson Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Friend Matthew Perry Following Actor's Death

Kate Hudson is honoring Matthew Perry following the actor’s death at the age of 54.

On Saturday (October 28), Matthew was found dead in the Jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home.

Kate took to her Instagram Story on Monday night (October 30) to share a photo of her laughing alongside Matthew as they presented the Breakthrough Male Award on stage at the 2004 MTV Movie Awards.

Above the photo, the 44-year-old actress wrote some words in tribute to her late friend.

“We played tennis and played more tennis, talked endlessly about trials and tribulations of love and then would talk some more as we would laugh our a—- off and then laughed some more,” she began.

“I share the same sadness with all our film and TV community who shared time with Matthew,” Kate continued. “As you can see, to know him was to adore him.”

She concluded by offering her support to the Friends star’s loved ones.

“I send my love and condolences to his family and his work families,” Kate wrote. “We love you Matthew.”

